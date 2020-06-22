274 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, San Antonio officials confirmed 274 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case tally to 7,156.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 97.

San Antonio has set daily records for new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations multiple times in the last week and the current 7-day average of new cases dwarfs every week from the first four months of the pandemic.

This weekend San Antonio was named a U.S. hotspot for coronavirus, among the 5 cities seeing the fastest growth in new cases last week, along with Interstate 35 neighbor Austin.

Overall, hospitalization numbers went up again. On Monday, 446 patients were hospitalized, up from 406 on Sunday. But less patients were on ventilators and in the intensive care unit.

As of Monday, 124 patients were in the intensive care unit, down from 133, and 60 patients were using ventilators, down from 64.

Even more concerning is the county’s doubling time, meaning the number of days it takes for the total number of COVID-19 cases to double. On Sunday, the doubling time dwindled to 13 days, its lowest measure in weeks.

The surge of COVID-19 is not unique to San Antonio, as the entire state is seeing rapid growth in infections.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference asking Texans to maintain social distancing guidelines while remaining committed to keeping Texas open.

Texas governor says coronavirus is spreading at ‘unacceptable rate,’ stops short of issuing new restrictions

