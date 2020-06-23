Certain hand sanitizers may be toxic, FDA warns

SAN ANTONIO – Even as hand sanitizer is in huge demand, the FDA issued a warning to not use any of several hand sanitizers made by Eskbiochem SA de CV, a company in Mexico, because they may be toxic.

The products “can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested,” the FDA stated..

The sanitizers were sold under several brand names - Esk Biochem, All-Clean, Lavar, The Good Gel, CleanCare NoGerm and Saniderm.

The FDA said tests showed the sanitizers contain methanol or wood alcohol which is “not acceptable for hand sanitizer” and “should not be used due to its toxic effects.”

Exposure can lead to a variety of ill effects, including nausea, vomiting, blindness, seizures, permanent damage to the nervous system and even death.

Anyone who uses the products is advised to get medical care to reverse any potential effects.

The FDA indicated the company rebuffed requests to remove the products from the market.

When buying hand sanitizer, the FDA recommends alcohol-based products with at least 60% alcohol.

While proper hand sanitizer is effective and convenient, health authorities say the best hygiene for cleaning hands is to wash them thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

Following is a list of the hand sanitizers the FDA is warning not to use: