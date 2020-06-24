Floresville faces challenges amid COVID-19 pandemic

Small towns like Floresville are facing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve had numerous phone calls (people) wanting to know when we’re going to have another drive-thru testing,” said Floresville Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel.

Gonzalez-Dippel said people can get tested at the local hospital and local medical facilities, but there are no drive-thru testing sites.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wilson County and five deaths.

“Because our numbers have increased, we have had more people go out and get tested. So, I understand that some have. Most have gone into San Antonio to get that testing done,” Gonzalez-Dippel said.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said from March to Sunday, there were more than 23,000 people who were tested for COVID-19 in the city of San Antonio who live outside of Bexar County.

The tests could have been done by a combination of city, hospitals and clinics. Those numbers are not counted in the city of San Antonio’s total number or positive cases.

Gonzalez-Dippel said there are challenges the city has faced during the pandemic, including not having a health department and depending on the state.

“We are trying to instill in folks that the precautions you took back in March and April, please go back to those. The social distancing, the washing of the hands, the face coverings, if you so choose, but not to take things too lax,” Gonzalez-Dippel said.