Fireworks vendor optimistic about July 4 sales amid recent event cancelations

SAN ANTONIO – As fireworks stands and stores opened for their semi-annual 10-day sales run Wednesday ahead of the July 4 holiday, at least one major vendor was optimistic.

Recently, officials moved to cancel the fireworks show at Woodlawn Lake due to COVID-19 concerns.

San Antonio’s 4th of July celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park canceled due to COVID-19

“Instead of going to see one of those shows, (customers) come here and buy and do it themselves, so we see an uptick in sales,” said Luke Girdley, with Alamo Fireworks.

Girdley said social distancing guidelines make fireworks use an ideal way to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

“What better way to socially distance than to go out and do something that you have to distance on, which is to shoot fireworks,” he said.

Girdley said social distancing protocols are in place at all of Alamo Fireworks stores and stands.

“In our buildings, we follow limited capacity guidelines. Everybody has a mask,” he said.

Girdley reminds customers that the sale and use of fireworks are illegal within the San Antonio city limits.

No 4th of July parade in New Braunfels this year, but here’s how to watch the fireworks