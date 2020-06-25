91ºF

Local News

GMSA@9 Debrief: ‘KSAT Explains’ discusses mail-in voting controversy

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The GMSA@9 anchors talk with Myra Arthur about episode 2 of “KSAT Explains” which focuses on the battle brewing in Texas over mail-in voting during COVID-19.

KSAT Explains: Your questions answered about mail-in voting controversy in Texas during coronavirus pandemic

About the Authors: