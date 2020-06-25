Grand Jury continues working despite pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Though a moratorium on jury service was ordered on March 12, Bexar County Grand Juries have continued to examine cases presented by the district attorney’s staff.

”Crime doesn’t stop and the cases keep coming in”, Assistant District Attorney Eddie Flores said Thursday.

The cases submitted by law enforcement must be reviewed, Flores said, noting that a critical deadline is in play.

”There could potentially be very violent people that would get out of jail if cases are not presented within 90 days, which is the statutory deadline for felonies,” Flores explained.

Earlier this week, two new grand juries were sworn in to replace the current juries. They examined nearly 3,000 cases during their marathon of four months of service.

The incoming panel was given a warning as they prepared to begin their two months of service.

Flores said, “It is possible if things get worse with the virus, they could be extended again just like this other grand jury.”

Their service, he said, is vital.

”Without them, the criminal justice system would literally come to a halt,” said Flores.

