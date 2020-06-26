Guadalupe County order mandates masks in businesses

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Tx – Guadalupe County announced Friday that masks are now required to be worn by all customers and staff members at local businesses.

The announcement follows the June 17 Bexar County announcement of a similar mandate requiring facial coverings in businesses open to the public, which started on June 22.

“From this date, all commercial entities operating in Guadalupe County, that provide goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy,” the County order states. “The Health and Safety Policy should include, at a minimum, that all employees and visitors to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public where (6) feet of separation is not feasible.”

