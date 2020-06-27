2 bars issued permit suspensions for defying Gov. Abbott’s order to shut down, TABC says

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended liquor permits for two bars that defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to shut down in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a release.

TABC agents visited 628 bars across Texas on Friday, finding 30 originally in violation of Gov. Abbott’s order. Following conversations with agents, 28 of those bars then agreed to shut their doors, according to the release.

The two that didn’t were The Whiskey Girl in Abilene and Outlaws Longview in Longview.

Both establishments were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.

