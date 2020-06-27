Report: Before the Tulsa rally, President Trump’s campaign ordered workers to remove social distancing stickers

TULSA, Oklahoma – President Donald Trump’s campaign directed workers in Tulsa to remove thousands of social distancing stickers, prior to the rally last weekend, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Thousands attended Trump’s first campaign rally at the BOK Center, which seats 19,000 guests. However, the venue did not reach full capacity for the event, the Associated Press reports.

The social distancing stickers read, “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” and were intended to add distance between rallygoers, following the health guidelines currently in place nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington Post reports that 12,000 stickers total were placed on nearly every other seat when Trump’s campaign told management at the arena to stop using them and began removing them hours before the event.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh emailed the Washington Post this statement and said the rally was in full compliance with health regulations.

“The rally was in full compliance with local requirements. In addition, every rally attendee received a temperature check prior to admission, was given a face mask, and provided ample access to hand sanitizer,” Murtaugh said.

The campaign issued another statement to the Post, claiming they were “not aware of any campaign staff asking that they be removed.”

