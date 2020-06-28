Two San Antonio museums close their doors as COVID-19 cases spike

SAN ANTONIO – Both the Witte Museum and the DoSeum will be temporarily closing their doors as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across San Antonio and Bexar County.

The Witte Museum announced its temporary closure Sunday, and officials said the building will be closed until Tuesday of next week.

“Due to the Emergency Alert regarding COVID-19, the Witte Museum will close end of business, Sunday, June 28 through Tuesday, June 30, 2020,” The Witte said in a statement.

The DoSeum has also paused its operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The museum is expected to return in early July, officials said.

“In light of recent communication from The City of San Antonio, we have elected to pause out operations and aim to reopen on Wednesday, July 1,” the Doseum announced on its website.

On Saturday, San Antonio and Bexar County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day at 795 additional cases. The total number of cases is currently 9,652.

For more information on the Witte Museum, click here. To learn more about the Doseum’s closure, send an email to info@thedoseum.org.

