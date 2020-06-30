Witte Museum reopens July 1 with added safety protocols for guests

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Witte Museum closed to the public a second time during the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend, but will reopen its doors again Wednesday.

Officials at the Witte made the decision to close after an emergency alert regarding COVID-19 was sent to Bexar County residents on Saturday.

“The purpose of the temporary closure has been to allow the Witte Team time to reflect on safety procedures and protocols that have been implemented in the past month, and how they can be improved upon as the COVID-19 cases rise in Bexar County,” according to a press release.

Katye Brought, Witte Musem vice president of communications, told KSAT the museum will be limited to 25% capacity and that all hands-on areas are temporarily closed.

Guests will be given a stylus to use in an effort to avoid touching screens, elevator buttons, etc. and hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available across the museum campus.

“During this pandemic era, it is essential to reassess how to be open, regularly,” president and CEO of the Witte Museum Marise McDermott said.

In regard to the temporary reclosure of the museum, McDermott said, “we are taking the two days to pause and ask what can be done better. We met as a Team and are confident that the Witte is a safe haven for the public.”

“Our entire staff and volunteers were trained in safety protocols by Dr. Bryan Bayles, Curator of Anthropology and Health,” Brought said.

