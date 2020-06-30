Youth Orchestras of San Antonio to hold online auditions and virtual summer camp

SAN ANTONIO – The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio or YOSA is making the most out of the current situation and wants to keep young musicians engaged.

“While we miss making music in person, we are committed to staying connected and playing on during these difficult times,” YOSA Marketing Manager Alex Flores said.

For the first time ever YOSA will hold a Virtual Summer Symphony Camp from July 13-17.

The one week camp will feature unique opportunities for orchestral studies and alternative music styles. Campers will get the chance to improve their skills, meet new friends, work with professional artists and make music.

Registration for the camp is now open on the YOSA website.

Also, young musicians who want to be part of YOSA should send in a video audition no later than July 15.

Auditions are free and results will be announced before the end of this summer. More information on how to submit a video can be found on the YOSA website.