Minority, low-income youth thrive in Youth Orchestras of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – They’re the next generation of leaders and they delight crowds with their excellence in classical music. They are the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, or YOSA.

The young musicians have weekly private lessons, and are part of nationally known summer music camps and have the opportunity to perform in some of the world’s greatest concert halls. Although not all youth may have the means to perfect their skills, YOSA has created a fellowship program available to minority, low-income musicians like Nicholas Garza.

Garza is a sophomore at the John Jay Science and Engineering Academy. He picked up his first violin during an after school fifth-grade music program offered by his elementary school. And that, was only the beginning for Garza.

High school sophomore, Nicholas Garza, is a promising violinist and Rising Star Fellow at YOSA. (KSAT 12)

“I started writing my own music around sixth-grade,” Garza said. “Then, I started recording myself in seventh-grade and by eighth-grade started taking (music) up to a whole other level.”

Garza was nominated as a Rising Star Fellow by his 8th grade middle school orchestra teacher. His audition earned him an acceptance to the program. His passion for the violin has helped him cross musical genres including mariachi and punk rock.

“I love (playing) punk rock violin,” Garza said. “For me, I just think it adds texture. I also like playing like covers of Led Zeppelin and Rush.”

For the last three months, Garza has been practicing a more classical piece.

“I’m playing DuBois Concerto No. 9 in A-minor,” Garza said.

Garza said it’s the most difficult piece he’s ever played.

“This is completely different (than other pieces),” Garza said. “The fellowship has provided me with a private violin teacher. My teacher has helped me through it.”

That is guidance Garza has received every step of the way as a Rising Star Fellow. He’s now in his second year as a fellow and has worked hard to join the second highest orchestra of YOSA.

YOSA image. (KSAT)

“I am tenth chair in the first violin section of symphony orchestra,” Garza said.

The free resources distributed to the fellows by YOSA will allow Garza to perform in one of the world’s greatest concert halls, Carnegie Hall.

“Last year, my school went with O'Connor (High School) to go play at Carnegie Hall and have fun in New York City,” Garza said. “(I) couldn't afford it, but now, to have this experience provided for us for free, is wonderful. It's amazing.”

He along with other Rising Stars have been invited to perform alongside the top YOSA orchestra this summer. It’s an experience Garza is grateful for and eager to see how it’ll influence his punk rock violin compositions and beyond.

“I love doing punk rock violin,” Garza said. “There's so much you can do with it, that you're never limited. You can be playing (a) beautiful (piece) one minute and then the next, you're just going crazy or bashing out.”

Garza is currently working on his third self-produced album and hopes to form part of the top YOSA orchestra by senior year.

