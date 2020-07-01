New emergency order requires San Antonio businesses to display list of COVID-19 symptoms

SAN ANTONIO – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued an addendum to the city’s emergency health declaration on Wednesday.

The order requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance. Anyone experiencing the symptoms is asked to stay home in order to prevent potentially spreading the virus.

Businesses are also “highly encouraged” to temperature screen employees and customers. Initially, city and Bexar County leaders said during Tuesday night’s briefing that temperature checks and questionnaires would be required of both employees and customers, but the wording was changed when the order was released on Wednesday.

The addendum is set to take effect at noon on Friday, according to city officials.

The city’s declaration mimics the tweaks issued by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Bexar County reported an accumulated total of 12,065 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 30: San Antonio shatters daily record with 1,268 new COVID-19 cases