Police reviewing surveillance video of robbers who tied up store clerk

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police are reviewing surveillance video from a South Side convenience store, hoping to find clues about the people who tied up a clerk and broke into an automatic teller machine.

The robbery happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of SE Military Drive.

Officers spoke to a clerk at Murphy Express who told them the three robbers were dressed in hoodies and sweats.

He said one of them hopped the counter and tied him up while the other two broke into the ATM and stole cash.

Police say the robbers were able to break open the lock, then get into the cash box of the ATM. (KSAT 12 News)

The clerk was not hurt but was shaken up, according to officers.

The robbers were last seen running out through the store’s back door.

Police provided only a vague description of the men, and they did not provide any information on a vehicle, if one was involved.

They spent some time reviewing surveillance video at the scene, then flying over the area in their helicopter.

However, as of late Wednesday morning, they had not made any arrests.