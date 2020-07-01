UTSA expecting more than $35M revenue shortfall; to cut hundreds of jobs

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The University of Texas at San Antonio is eliminating hundreds of positions.

The move is in response to an expected $35.8 million revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year, according to a memo from UTSA President Taylor Eighmy to faculty and staff obtained by the Business Journal.

Budget expense reductions across essentially every area of the university will result in the elimination of more than 240 of UTSA’s 2,650 staff positions. The reduction affects 176 employees in management, administrative and other professional positions and another 67 employees in skilled labor positions.

The balance of the 243 staff workers impacted will see a reduction in hours and 137 vacant staff positions will be eliminated.

Eighmy wrote that “longer-term economic realities of the pandemic point to anticipated impacts to UTSA’s revenue and further reductions in state appropriations” in 2022-2023, forcing leadership to make “very difficult decisions now.”

Affected staff will continue to receive compensation and health benefits from UTSA through Aug. 31. The budget changes include some unit reorganizations that will open up 55 staff positions that have already been posted internally.

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.