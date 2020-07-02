GMSA@9 Debrief: ‘KSAT Explains’ discusses why coronavirus pandemic has hit some parts of San Antonio over others

SAN ANTONIO – The GMSA@9 anchors talk with R.J. Marquez about episode 3 of “KSAT Explains” which focuses on the uneven impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our city, and the existing inequalities it has spotlighted.

To view the video, click above.

KSAT Explains: Your questions answered about mail-in voting controversy in Texas during coronavirus pandemic

Additional videos: