San Antonio man says anti-viral drug Remdesivir helped him recover from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – University Health researches in San Antonio are continuing to study the antiviral drug Remdesivir as a treatment for treating patients who are COVID-19 positive.

University Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bryan Alsip said that, judging from the data he has seen globally, the drug proves to be a very effective tool for treating COVID-19 patients.

“We think we are doing very well given to the case-fatality rate that we are seeing in our hospital,” Alsip said. “But I think the studies themselves have clearly shown the original part of the trial which is Remdesivir versus placebo, indicated that it really shortened the duration of hospitalization stay. It allowed patients to get discharged earlier.”

Dr. Thomas Patterson is leading the clinical trial for Remdesivir at the University Health System Hospital and said the hospital has enrolled nearly 100 patients in the clinical trial for the drug.

“We here at the University Hospital have enrolled almost 100 patients and the reason I think it’s pretty clear, because we’re having a surge of infections here in San Antonio,” Patterson said.

The team at University Health System hospital said they are the second stage of the Remdesivir clinical trial, where the team is giving an anti-inflammatory medication along with Remdesivir to COVID-19 patients, Patterson said.

“We know some patients with COVID-19 disease develop inflammatory states, that means they have excess inflammation, especially in their lungs, but in other places as well,” Patterson said.

San Antonio resident, Kevin Lenzy, 29, believes he contracted COVID-19 in late May. Lenzy was hospitalized the night his symptoms began and was at University hospital for six days.

“About two days in, they let me know about the study,” Lenzy said. “I can’t lie, I was pretty desperate to take anything that would shorten the COVID process because it was horrible.”

After a briefing by University Hospital staff, Lenzy agreed to be part of the Remdesivir study.

“Maybe like two days after they started giving me the Remdesivir, everything started clearing up,” Lenzy said.

To learn more about the study visit the University System Hospital website by clicking here.