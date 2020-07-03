Emergency alert sent to San Antonio residents as Texas’ face mask requirements take effect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials deployed an emergency alert to cell phones of residents to remind locals that Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate is now in effect.

The message was loud and clear: wear a mask or you could face a fine of $250.

Abbott’s mask order went into effect at noon Friday, and it requires Texans in all counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth, or face a fine. The majority of Texas’ 254 counties are included.

The San Antonio - Bexar County Office of Emergency Management joined other major Texas cities in issuing the alert as residents prepare for a major holiday weekend.

The alert states: “We depend on you this Independence Day to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

In a news release, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it was “critical” that residents understand the mask mandate.

“With our local hospitals nearing capacity, it is critical that everybody gets this message, especially younger people, who we know are often glued to their cell phones,” he said.

“The message is simple: Stay home if you can. Wear a mask if you can’t – it’s an order from the Governor. We simply can’t withstand another spike in COVID-19 cases as we saw after Memorial Day weekend.”

Abbott appeared live on KSAT12 news at noon to explain the mandate.