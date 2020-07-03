KSAT12 anchors will interview Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at noon

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT12 and KSAT.com at noon Friday to answer questions about the alarming COVID-19 spike and his recent mandate that requires people in most counties to wear face masks.

Abbott will answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and Max Massey over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT12, KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at Noon.

Due to the spike in cases, Abbott on Thursday issued a statewide order that says face coverings must be worn over the mouth and nose in all counties that have 20 or more cases. That order will go into effect at noon Friday.

What does Texas’ face mask mandate mean and who is exempt?

The governor, who has recently toughened his stance to help stunt the spread of the virus, also gave mayors and county judges the authority to impose bans on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, with exceptions.

As of Thursday evening, San Antonio has recorded a total of 12,878 COVID-19 cases.

Officials are warning against large gatherings for the Fourth of July weekend, as rapid spread could further threaten hospital capacity.

