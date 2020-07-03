Woman in critical condition after rollover crash on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is in critical condition after a rollover crash on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened on Westover Hills Boulevard and Wiseman Boulevard, near Highway 151, around 3 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said a red car with two people inside were traveling on Highway 151 when the driver said she couldn’t brake when approaching a red light at Westover Hills. Officers said her vehicle may have had brake failure.

The car swerved right, jumped a small island and then struck a silver car with two people inside. The silver car was about to turn right onto the Highway 151 access road, officials said.

The silver car rolled over and the female driver was ejected, police said. The vehicle landed on top of the driver, and she is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at University Hospital.

The passenger did not suffer any major injuries and both people in the red car had minor injuries, according to police.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

