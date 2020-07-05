Family, friends hold vigil for man killed in East Side road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The family of 22-year-old Jaylin Warren came together on the Fourth of July to honor him after he was fatally shot during a road rage incident earlier this week.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 4300 block of I-10.

According to San Antonio police, Warren and 25-year-old Sebastian Hernandez were heading near East Commerce Street and East Houston Street when a suspect in a maroon Impala opened fire.

Hernandez, the driver, was shot in the back while Warren was shot in the back of the head, police said. Hernandez was not seriously injured, but Warren died at the scene, officials said.

A description of the shooter has not yet been released, but if you have any information, you’re asked to contact police.

