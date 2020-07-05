SAPD: 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after overnight cutting incident on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized and the other is in police custody after an overnight cutting incident on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Gardendale in a parking lot of the Windbury Apartment complex.

Officials said two men were in an altercation in the parking lot and both of them had weapons. According to police, one of them was armed with a machete.

It’s unclear what the argument was regarding, but police said one of the men did have a gash on his head and was taken to University Hospital. The other man is in custody.

Authorities said they believe the victim at the hospital may have been the aggressor in the incident but both of the men will be questioned before charges are filed.

Another man was arrested in connection to the incident for interfering with the investigation. Officers said the man was walking in the crime scene and contaminating evidence.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

