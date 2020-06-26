San Antonio police seek person of interest in connection to fatal cutting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection to a fatal cutting last month.

The incident happened at 5 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, in the 7400 block of FM 1516 N.

Authorities were called to the scene for a report of a cutting in progress. After arriving, officers found a female running from a wooded area, claiming her husband, Michael Dean Allen, had been stabbed.

Allen later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

As the investigation continued, homicide detectives identified Isaiah Enriquez as a person of interest in the incident. Officials said Enriquez is known to frequent the area of 1604 and Culebra Road.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

RELATED: Woman cut with knife, has purse stolen on South Side, police say