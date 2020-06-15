Woman cut with knife, has purse stolen on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who allegedly fought with a woman and stole her purse from a South Side home Monday morning.

This happened around 7 a.m. just south of downtown on West Mitchell near San Pedro Creek.

According to police, the man showed up to his mother’s home on West Mitchell when the mother’s roommate confronted the man of stealing from her previously.

That’s when, police say, there was a physical altercation between the man and woman. Police say a knife was involved and the woman ended up with a cut to her hand.

“There was a struggle,” Sgt. Garay with SAPD said. “But we don’t know if the victim had the knife or the suspect had the knife. But there was knife involved and victim ended up with a cut. Now who produced it we are trying to figure it out.”

Police believe the man ran off into the South Park of the San Pedro Creek area with the woman’s purse. SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter was searching for the suspect overhead.