77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Woman cut with knife, has purse stolen on South Side, police say

SAPD: Victim struggled with man, ended up with stab wound

Sarah Acosta, Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, cutting, san antonio, theft, purse
West Mitchell cutting image.
West Mitchell cutting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who allegedly fought with a woman and stole her purse from a South Side home Monday morning.

This happened around 7 a.m. just south of downtown on West Mitchell near San Pedro Creek.

According to police, the man showed up to his mother’s home on West Mitchell when the mother’s roommate confronted the man of stealing from her previously.

That’s when, police say, there was a physical altercation between the man and woman. Police say a knife was involved and the woman ended up with a cut to her hand.

“There was a struggle,” Sgt. Garay with SAPD said. “But we don’t know if the victim had the knife or the suspect had the knife. But there was knife involved and victim ended up with a cut. Now who produced it we are trying to figure it out.”

Police believe the man ran off into the South Park of the San Pedro Creek area with the woman’s purse. SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter was searching for the suspect overhead.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: