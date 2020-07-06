‘They aren’t numbers, they’re people’: Mayor Nirenberg addresses rising COVID-19 death toll in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s death toll from COVID-19 isn’t just a number, Mayor Ron Nirenberg says, it’s a reality that is “gut-wrenching morbid and cruel.”

Nirenberg addressed the community on Facebook Sunday night after the city released its latest COVID-19 case count, which included a grim figure.

A total of 130 people have died from virus complications in San Antonio and Bexar County since the beginning of the pandemic — 13 of whom died over the weekend.

“I wanted to speak to you directly to note that when we report these facts, for our community, they aren’t numbers, they’re people,” he said. “Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins, grandmothers and grandfathers, aunts and uncles, best friends and coworkers, loved ones and neighbors, San Antonians young and old — gone.”

With the city and state’s surge in cases, which are testing hospital capacity, the number of deaths is only expected to increase, he said.

“It’s difficult to imagine that tonight will be the last time we report another lost life to COVID-19 in San Antonio,” he said, adding that it’s “beyond harrowing.”

With no “miracle drug,” Nirenberg continues to urge the public to stay home, practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear a mask when going out in public.

Local officials announced 198 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total in San Antonio to 14,751. A total of 1,142 patients are in the hospital. There are 455 staffed beds available, or 10% of capacity, and 400 ventilators available, or 57% of the total supply.

Mayor Nirenberg says another ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order isn’t ‘out of the realm of possibility’ if COVID-19 surge continues

Texas reported 3,449 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, after a record high of 8,258 Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The state has seen 2,637 fatalities due to the virus and 195,239 confirmed cases. A record 8,181 Texans with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday.

