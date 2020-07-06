San Antonio Food Bank in ‘urgent need’ of volunteers

San Antonio Food Bank officials say they may have to cut back or cancel some mobile and mega distribution events because of a lack of volunteers.

The food bank needs 400 volunteers a week to support these events and so far they only have about 100 volunteers for this week and the next several weeks. Food bank officials say it’s an all-time low for volunteers during the COVID-19 response effort.

How San Antonio Food Bank became lifeline for South Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

“Our great community is rightfully cautious about getting out at the moment, given the spike in local cases. But the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economic stability as a community and food needs continue at all-time high levels,” said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. “For those that are healthy and can join us, we need you more than ever. With some staying home for health reasons, we need all the heroes our city can provide to join us at our mobile/mega distributions and meet the emergency food needs of our community.”

Volunteers can register for the distribution events or any volunteer shift online.

Read more:

San Antonio, Bexar County reports youngest COVID-19 related death so far

City of San Antonio only testing people with COVID-19 symptoms at free testing sites

Which face mask should I be using? A new study shows homemade masks can be most effective