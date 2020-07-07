Man wounded in accidental shooting at West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – A man believed to be in his 30s was wounded in an accidental shooting Tuesday morning on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the victim and another man were at an apartment complex around 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Ballard Drive when a gun went off.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to his shoulder, police said.

The other man left the scene and police are looking for him.