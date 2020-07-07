San Antonio police respond to a reported stabbing on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are responding to a stabbing call on the East Side Tuesday morning.

KSAT 12 News has a crew at the scene in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue, near Martin Luther King Drive and Interstate 10.

It is unclear at this time how many people, if any, have been injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Man arrested after fatally shooting child’s stepfather during custody exchange

Police: 2 left with injuries after road rage shooting on South Side

SAPD: Man shot with gun he set out to buy in late-night arms deal