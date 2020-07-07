SAPD: Man shot with gun he set out to buy in late-night arms deal

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was shot with a gun he intended to buy from another man on the city’s West Side Monday night.

Police say the arms deal turned armed robbery happened near Angeles Drive and Sacramento Street.

SAPD: Man shot while driving on Northeast Side

The victim, a 24-year-old-man, was in a silver car. He told police he met up with another man to buy a handgun.

The would-be handgun seller decided to take both the money and the gun and shot the victim twice in the leg and once in the abdomen before driving away from the scene in a maroon pickup, according to the victim.

The victim was transported to University Hospital.

San Antonio police say the information provided by the victim is preliminary and are working to corroborate the victim’s story. The shooting remains under investigation.