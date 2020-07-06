SAPD: Man shot while driving on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while driving Monday afternoon on the city’s Northeast Side.

Officers were called to Wetmore Road and Wurzbach Parkway shortly before 2 p.m., where they found the victim.

The man, who is in his 40s, told officers he was driving when someone in a dark-colored pickup shot at him, striking him once in the upper body, police said. First responders took the man to the hospital. He is in serious condition, police said.

Officer Doug Greene said the gunman and the victim may have known each other, and that the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the two men.

No arrests were made in connection with the case Tuesday.