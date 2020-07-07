Woman grazed by bullet in apparent road rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was grazed by bullet in an apparent road rage shooting early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Boswell Street, not far from Pleasanton Road and SW Military Drive.

According to police, the woman was a passenger inside a truck when a man on a motorcycle shot at them while in a parking lot.

Police said the driver of the truck told officers that he accidentally cut off the motorcycle in a Jack in the Box parking lot and that the suspect was on a sports bike.

The woman was grazed in the ear by the bullet and the driver was scratched on the leg by shrapnel, police said.

The motorcyclist fled following the shooting.

The injured woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center to be checked out.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.