UFC’s Mike Perry accused of hitting man, using racial slurs at Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas – Welterweight UFC fighter Mike Perry was involved in an altercation at a Texas restaurant this week, according to a police report, and video of the incident appears to show Perry using racial slurs and hitting an older man.

Perry was dining at Table 82 in Lubbock with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s female friend around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night when the incident occurred.

A man who works security for the retail center called police to report the altercation.

Perry told officers “these people were putting hands on me as I was trying to leave the building,” referring to three victims listed in the report.

The first victim told officers Perry approached him while he and his girlfriend were talking at a table and asked “what other people are you talking about?” The victim allegedly told Perry they weren’t talking about anyone and it was none of Perry’s business.

The victim then alleged that Perry pushed the table towards him and challenged him to a fight. When the man stood up, the friend of Perry’s girlfriend stepped between the two and Perry reached around the woman and slapped the victim in the face, according to the report.

The general manager of the restaurant, told officers Perry also hit the woman who got in between Perry and the first victim and said that Perry punched him in the side of the face while he was trying to break up the fight.

The incident report further reveals that Perry punched a third victim who appeared to be unconscious when police arrived at the restaurant.

Perry told police “he was trying to leave at that point when he was approached” by the man who “pushed his way past people in between to get to [Perry.]”

Perry said the man grabbed his face and shirt so he hit the man.

The security guard and the first victim told police they witnessed Perry hitting the man and the first victim said he heard the man’s head hit the concrete.

The first victim, general manager, and the female friend of Perry’s girlfriend all refused medical treatment and the unconscious victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center. The report states that the man later told officers at the hospital that he remembered seeing Perry hit the general manager but “does not remember anything after that.”

Perry, who has not been arrested for the incident, updated his Twitter status on Wednesday saying “no comment.”

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

Video of the incident circulating on social media appears to show Perry hit the older victim and use racial slurs during the incident. KSAT has chosen not to share the video due to its violent and graphic nature.