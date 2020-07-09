UTSA’s classes to be mostly online in fall semester, tuition won’t change

SAN ANTONIO – As the fall semester nears, University of Texas at San Antonio is finalizing its plans on how students will go back to class.

While the final schedule will not be released until July 31, the university released an update Wednesday that provided further guidance to its students. Classes will begin as scheduled on Aug. 24, and all instructional activities after Thanksgiving break will be conducted online, including finals exams.

Before returning to campus in August, students, faculty and staff must complete mandatory compliance training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Face-to-face instruction will be limited, but the university’s libraries and support services will be open. Face coverings will be required to be worn in any public or common space.

The university also reaffirmed its commitment to foreign students after Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students taking fully online courses would risk deportation.

“Relative to this week’s announcement by the Department of Homeland Security, and as a university adopting a hybrid instructional model for fall, staff from the division of Global Initiatives will work individually with international students on F-1 visas to certify their eligibility to continue their studies at UTSA,” according to the update.

The university’s athletic program will continue, and officials are working with the Alamodome to establish safety protocols.

Residence and dining halls will remain open throughout the semester and the fall tuition rate will remain unchanged, according to the university.

“Some mandatory fees may be adjusted pending final decisions regarding campus services,” according to the information.

Students and their families will have a chance to ask administrators questions during two town halls scheduled on July 14 and July 15. Details on those town hall meetings can be found here.