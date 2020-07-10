Congressman Joaquin Castro’s step-mother dies from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Congressman Joaquin Castro announced early Friday morning that his step-mother died after being infected with COVID-19.

”My stepmom, Alice Guzman, passed away today from COVID-19. She and my dad were for married for 31 years. Alice (pictured with my daughter) was a warm, loving person and we’ll miss her incredibly,” the San Antonio native wrote on Twitter. “My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this terrible illness.”

Former San Antonio Mayor and recent Democratic presidential candidate Julían Castro responded to his twin brother’s tweet: “May she Rest In Peace.” Dozens of people shared similar sentiments.

More than 160 people have died from the coronavirus in Bexar County, local leaders said Thursday, when health officials announced nine more deaths and nearly 1,000 more cases.

It isn’t immediately clear whether Guzman’s death is included in the latest figures.

Public health officials and Governor Greg Abbott have urged Texans to avoid public places where six-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained and to wear face coverings when performing essential tasks like grocery shopping or seeking health care. The deadly virus spreads rapidly through air droplets, including by asymptotic carriers, and hospitals are nearing capacity across the state as more cases and hospitalizations are announced each day.

On Thursday, Abbott announced an executive order that restricts elective and non-medically necessary surgeries in half of Texas counties in an effort to buoy hospital capacity, staffing and equipment.

