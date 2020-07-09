Bexar County adds nearly a thousand COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – The spread of COVID-19 continued on Thursday, as Bexar County and San Antonio officials confirmed 954 new cases.

It’s the third straight day that more than 700 new cases have been added. The total case count in Bexar County now stands at 17,679.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also confirmed six COVID-19 deaths. Additionally, officials confirmed 13 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths that were discovered in post-mortem examinations. The numbers brought the death toll to 165.

Nirenberg said there are now 1,216 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, up from 1,205 on Wednesday.

Thursday’s numbers showed 399 patients in the ICU and 231 patients on ventilators. Only 11% of staffed hospital beds are available.

More than 60 cases came from Windsor Mission Oaks, officials said. The majority of them are asymptomatic but they will be monitored in case symptoms arise.

The virus’ spread has continued relentlessly in Texas, threatening hospital capacity.

On Thursday, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott suspended elective surgeries in multiple counties across the state in an effort to ensure hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

“The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans,” Abbott said in a statement. “We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible.”

Read also: