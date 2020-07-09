Should you get a COVID-19 test? Here are the San Antonio Metro Health guidelines

SAN ANTONIO – As the number of coronavirus cases in Texas continues to surge, many people are wondering if they should get tested for COVID-19. Metro Health has released some guidelines to help people make that decision.

With an increased demand for testing right now, Metro Health is advising people who aren’t displaying symptoms to refrain from getting tested.

“City-run test sites, including Freeman Coliseum, Cuellar Community Center and Kazen Middle School will only test those experiencing symptoms,” according to a press release from the City of San Antonio.

Use this screening tool to help determine if you need a COVID-19 test. Please note, this tool is not a replacement for medical care if someone is feeling sick.

Metro Health officials stated that any person who “is exposed to someone that tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, should quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure and stay separated from people within their household.”

Health officials say recent studies show that COVID-19 tests may yield a false-negative result when people don’t have symptoms or when they test too early after exposure.

Metro Health officials encourage anyone with chronic conditions who may have been exposed to contact their medical provider to determine if they should get tested.

Nearly 14% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases are recorded in Texas

Anyone who is not experiencing symptoms but still wants to be tested can click here to see a list of facilities that will test you for a fee or with insurance.

After being tested for COVID-19 Metro Health advises that a person should:

Assume you are positive until you get your test results back.

Stay at home in a room away from other people, and use a separate bathroom if you can. Isolate yourself from others, including not going to work until results are received. If you are facing hardships to finding a safe place to isolate from vulnerable people in your household, contact 311.

Wash your mask daily and be sure to only touch the ties/ear loops as the inside and outside may be contaminated.

Identify close contacts. A close contact is anyone you spent 15 minutes or more with and were within six-feet distance. If you test positive, call people or places that you had close contact with. Let them know that they were exposed and that they should quarantine for 14 days. To identify a close contact - work backward until two days before you showed symptoms.

Monitor symptoms at least twice a day. If you have a prolonged fever, difficulty breathing, or chest pains, call your medical provider or 911 if there is an emergency.

How do you know if you’ve recovered?

A person is considered fully recovered if 10 days have passed after symptoms appeared and if there has not been a fever for three days without taking fever-reducing medications, according to the press release.

