Child injured in accidental shooting near Calaveras Lake is in stable condition, police say

Officials say the child's parents were not arrested in connection to the incident

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A child injured in an accidental shooting near Calaveras Lake is in stable condition, as of Saturday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 12000 block of Bernhardt Road.

Deputies first received a call for an accidental shooting involving a child in the area. After arriving on scene, officials said the child was alert and responding.

The child was taken to University Hospital for further treatment and as of Saturday, he is stable, officials said.

Deputies said the child’s parents have not been arrested in connection to the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

