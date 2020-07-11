BCSO: Child injured in accidental shooting in SE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A child was hospitalized after an accidental shooting in southeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., Friday, in the 12000 block of Bernhardt Road.

Deputies first received a call for an accidental shooting involving a child. After arriving on scene, officials said the child is alert and responding.

The child is being taken to an area hospital for further treatment and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Man wounded in accidental shooting at West Side apartment