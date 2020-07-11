Family of four, one other driver injured in South Side crash, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A family of four and one other driver were injured after a crash on the city’s South Side overnight, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before midnight on Highway 1604 and Jett Road.

Officials said a woman was driving toward 1604 when she drove through a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle that had a family of four inside — a mother, father, and two teenage girls in the back seat.

All five people involved in the crash were trapped inside their vehicles, officials said, and they had to be rescued by firefighters.

Two women are in critical condition and were taken by helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center. The rest of those that were injured were taken to Southwest General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

RELATED: BCSO: 2 arrested after overnight car chase in NE Bexar County