How Haven for Hope has managed to control COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Haven for Hope says the shelter has made changes to its facility in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“One of the things that we did was recognize that we had to have a place where we could isolate those who had tested positive or who had been tested, who had symptoms,” Kenny Wilson said.

They converted their intake space into a dormitory room with 25 beds. The City of San Antonio also provided a hotel where people who are awaiting results or have COVID-19 can quarantine.

Haven has also reduced its number of residents by using another hotel, which is leased by the city, for housing. At the start of the pandemic, Haven had about 1,700 residents, Wilson said. He said that number is “down now.” Residents who were elderly, sick or had underlying health conditions were moved to the hotel, which has 313 rooms available. The move allowed Haven to create more space so residents could socially distance.

In March, Haven stopped allowing volunteers at the shelter due to COVID-19.

Wilson also revealed during a Q&A on Friday that he was tested for COVID-19 after feeling ill last week. He received his negative test results four days after getting tested.

“And while I quarantined in my bedroom by myself and had food brought to my door, I pondered those who don’t have that luxury, who don’t have a bed, who don’t have a bedroom, they don’t have someone to help them. And such is the plight of those without a home,” he said.

Despite the hurdles created by COVID-19, Haven continues helping those in need by doing outreach in the community, providing shelter and assistance with finding housing and jobs. Wilson said the adjustments they’ve made have greatly impacted their budget for this year.

You can help Haven for Hope by donating the following:

Monetary gifts

Packages of new underwear

New pants

Anything that can be used by a resident that is new or “very slightly used”

Paper towels

Disinfecting wipes

