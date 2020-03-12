How Haven for Hope is preparing for coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – As the coronavirus continues to impact communities across the world, Haven for Hope is taking steps to protect the homeless.

“We are encouraging everybody, all the staff, as well as our volunteers and clients, to continuously clean their areas,” said Celeste Eggert, vice president and chief development officer of Haven for Hope.

Eggert said the organization has been ordering more supplies, including cleaning supplies, face masks and hand sanitizer. They are also putting up signs about hygiene around the campus.

“We're also encouraging social distancing, so refraining from hugging or handshaking other people. We're also encouraging staff if they are sick, not to come to work,” Eggert said.

Haven for Hope serves 1,700 people daily. Eggert said if someone is feeling sick, they will be escorted to the onsite clinic, CentroMed.

“If they deem that somebody needs to have further testing for coronavirus, they will work with Metro Health to get that additional testing done,” Eggert said.

People living in encampments are also vulnerable, said Melody Woosley, human services director for the City of San Antonio. She said for many years, the city has been providing hygiene kits when officials visit encampments.

“We’re continuing to do that as we see people in the encampments, also providing them with information because they may not hear it on the television or the news or social media,” Woosley said.

The CDC has developed recommendations for homeless service providers about how to protect their staff, clients and guests.