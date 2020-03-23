Haven for Hope clinic health care provider tests positive for COVID-19
Several staff members placed on self-quarantine
SAN ANTONIO – After being exposed to a family member infected with the novel coronavirus, a CentroMed health care provider who works at the Sarah E. Davidson Clinic at Haven for Hope tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
Officials learned of the health care provider’s exposure on Friday. That day, the provider was placed on a two-week home quarantine and staff at the Davidson clinic and the La Paloma de Paz Shelter Clinic were sent home so the facilities could be sanitized.
The two clinics share some of the same staff, according to the news release.
After the health care provider tested positive for the virus, CentroMed officials placed several staff members on self-quarantine, keeping the clinics closed for now.
“While CentroMed hopes to have these two clinics re-staffed and open as quickly as possible CentroMed is also developing a tele-health line for patients to access healthcare remotely," according to the news release.
Metro Health has been notified of the situation and the health care provider’s patients are being contacted.
CentroMed’s other facilities are still operational and unaffected, according to the news release.
CentroMed is a nonprofit that provides medical, dental, behavioral health, social and nutritional services to economically disadvantaged, homeless and medically underserved communities.
