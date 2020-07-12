Comal County continues to see more COVID-19 cases, deaths, likely from Memorial Day weekend

COMAL COUNTY – COVID-19 cases continue to soar for Comal County, which has put a strain on the economy and hospitals. New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman began his term six weeks ago, but he’s already inherited a number of obstacles.

“In my wildest dreams, I would’ve never figured to have been involved in the things that are going on,” said Mayor Brockman.

New Braunfels is the largest city in Comal County and that’s where the majority of COVID-19 cases have risen. The new mayor said the surge came after Memorial Day weekend, which is one of the busiest times for the area.

The mayor believes river outfitters and other businesses may have opened too soon.

“We did what we felt was good for our business community at this time and it may not have been the right thing to have done,” he said.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive to close river outfitters during the Fourth of July weekend as an effort to combat the growing cases.

“Memorial Day weekend was really a catalyst for the current spread that we’re seeing,” said Comal County Public Information Officer Paul Anthony.

Comal County officials are still dealing with a surge of new cases. As of Saturday, 22 deaths were reported and the majority are people in their 70′s and 80′s.

However, the growing number of positive cases is in younger people, including four infants.

“Demographics of the folks who are testing positive have sort of reversed,” Anthony said.

Right now, hospitals are not reaching capacity, but staffing may be a concern if the numbers continue to go up.

“It’s certainty put a strain on pretty much every aspect of the system,” said Anthony.

Mayor Brockman said getting businesses going again is on his agenda, but public health is his top priority.

“We need to try and stop the spike. We need to get a downward turn,” said the mayor.

