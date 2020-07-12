COVID-19 cases surpass 19,000 in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to increase exponentially in San Antonio and Bexar County.

An additional 535 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were announced Saturday by city health officials. This brings the total case count to 19,137 and the death toll to 175.

All nine patients that succumbed to the virus had underlying health conditions, according to Mayor Ron Nirenberg. Six women and three men died from COVID-19 related complications. Three patients were in their 40s, four patients were in their 60s, one patient was in their 80s and another in their 90s, Nirenberg said.

A total of 6,182 patients have recovered from the virus and 12,780 are still ill, according to the city’s website.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are also still on the rise, and available capacity at area hospitals is dwindling. City officials said as of Saturday, hospitals in Bexar County have just 11% of available capacity.

Hospitals are currently caring for 1,221 COVID-19 patients, the city reports. Of these patients, Nirenberg said 401 are in the ICU, and 249 are on ventilators.

There are 422 staffed beds available, or 11%, and 324 ventilators, or 43%.

On Saturday, state officials announced a new record for COVID-19 cases in Texas, as 10,351 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in just one day, according to an Associated Press report.

This brings the total cases of COVID-19 to just over a quarter-million, from now since early March, according to the report.

Harris County had the most active cases with almost 27,000, according to the Associated Press. Dallas County came in a distant second with almost 13,000.

