List: Cooling centers open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has extended the hours for several of its cooling center locations and has added openings for Sunday.

City officials made the announcement Sunday and said it’s an effort to give residents a much-needed break from the Texas July heat.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said adults over 65 and children under four years of age fall under a high-risk category on days with high temperatures.

“Adults over 65, children under 4, and people with existing medical conditions such as heart disease and those without access to air conditioning are at highest risk on days with high temperatures,” Metro Health said.

What’s a cooling center?

A cooling center is an air-conditioned public space typically set up by a local municipality or health authority as a way to help residents stay cool during a heatwave.

Are they taking precautions for COVID-19?

According to San Antonio Metro Health, cooling centers will observe COVID-19 precautions, including face coverings, screenings, sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

The following is a list of the City of San Antonio’s Cooling Centers extended Hours and locations from July 13 – 17, 2020:

Locations open today:

Carver Library, 3350 Commerce Street East, open from 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Collins Garden Library, 200 Park Boulevard North, open from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Mission Library, 3134 Roosevelt, open from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Locations Open Monday- Friday:

Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center (District 6), 8353 Culebra Road, open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bazan Library, 2200 West Commerce Street, open from 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Bob Ross Senior Center, 2219 Babcock Road, open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Claude W. Black/Eastside MSC, 2805 East Commerce Street, open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Copernicus Community Center, 5303 Lord Road, open from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Boulevard, open from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

District 2 Senior Center (Council District 2), 1751 S WW White Road, open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

District 5 Senior Center (Council District 5), 2701 S. Presa Street, open from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Gilbert Garza Park Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista, open from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce, open from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Community Center, 10700 Nacogdoches Road, open from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Johnston Library, 6307 Sun Valley Drive, open from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Old Pearsall Road, open from 7:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m.

Normoyle Senior Center, 700 Culberson Ave., open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Dr., open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Palm Heights Community Center, 1201 West Malone Avenue, open from 7:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m.

Pan American Library, 1122 West Pyron open from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Ramirez Community Center, 1011 Gilette Boulevard, open from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Schaefer Library, 6322 US Hwy 87 E, open from 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

South Side Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Dr., open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Southside Lions Community Center, 3100 Hiawatha, open from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

West End Park Senior Center (Council District 1), 1226 NW 18th Street, open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Westfall Library, 6111 Rosedale, open from 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Willie M. Cortez Senior Center5512, W Military Dr., open from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

