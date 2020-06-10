Cooling centers to open across San Antonio
Centers will observe COVID-19 precautions
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will open 28 cooling centers throughout the city to provide residents a respite from the hot weather.
Cooling centers will observe COVID-19 precautions, including screening, sanitation and social distancing guidelines, a news release said.
According to the Metro Health Heat Plan, the city is currently at a Level III “heat advisory.” Under normal circumstances, cooling centers are not activated during Level III, but due to COVID-19 and fewer options for residents needing to seek shelter from the heat, the city is opening cooling centers sooner.
Ten Department of Human Services-operated comprehensive senior centers opened Tuesday and while the heat advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To provide additional cooling center locations, select libraries will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday as cooling centers only. Patrons seeking relief from the heat will be allowed to sit in designated areas and utilize Wi-Fi on their own devices. Browsing and computer use will not be available during this time.
Beginning June 15, select city park community centers will open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Following is a list of the cooling centers:
|Site Name
|Address
|Phone Number
|Zip Code
|Days, times open
|Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center (District 6)
|8353 Culebra Rd.
|210.558.0178
|78251
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Bazan Library
|2200 W. Commerce St.
|210.207.9160
|78207
|Starting June 20
Tuesdays 12-7 p.m.
Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Bob Ross Senior Center
|2219 Babcock Rd.
|210.207.5300
|78229
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Carver Library
|3350 E. Commerce St.
|210.207.9180
|78220
|From June 9-13 and beginning June 16
Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Claude W. Black/Eastside MSC
|2805 E. Commerce St.
|210.207.5233
|78202
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Collins Garden Library
|200 Park Boulevard North
|210.207.9120
|78204
|From June 9-13 and after June 16
Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Copernicus Community Center
|5303 Lord Rd.
|210.648.1072
|78220
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Cortez Library
|2803 Hunter Blvd.
|210.207.9130
|78224
|Beginning June 16
Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Cuellar Community Center
|400 SW 36th St.
|210.207.3156
|78237
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|District 2 Senior Center (Council District 2)
|1751 S. WW White Rd.
|210.207.5390
|78220
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|District 5 Senior Center (Council District 5)
|2701 S. Presa St.
|210.207.5270
|78210
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Gilbert Garza Park
|1450 Mira Vista
|210.207.7275
|78228
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Hamilton Community Center
|10700 Nacogdoches Rd.
|210.207.3121
|78217
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Johnston Library
|6307 Sun Valley Drive
|210.207.9240
|78227
|From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Memorial Library
|3222 Culebra Road
|210.207.9140
|78228
|From June 9-13 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Miller’s Pond
|6175 Old Pearsall Rd
|210.623.2900
|78242
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Mission Library
|3134 Roosevelt
|210.207.2704
|78214
|From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Normoyle Senior Center
|700 Culberson Ave
|210.207.5650
|78211
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Northeast Senior Center
|4135 Thousand Oaks Dr
|210.207.4590
|78217
|78210
|Palm Heights Community Center
|1201 W. Malone Ave
|210.207.3099
|78225
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Pan American Library
|1122 West Pyron
|210.207.9150
|78221
|Beginning June 16 Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Ramirez Community Center
|1011 Gillette Blvd
|210.921.0681
|78224
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Schaefer Library
|6322 US Hwy 87 E
|210.207.9300
|78222
|Beginning June 16 Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|South Side Lions Senior Center
|3303 Pecan Valley Dr
|210.207.1760
|78210
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Southside Lions Community Center
|3100 Hiawatha
|210.207.3155
|78210
|M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|West End Park Senior Center (Council District 1)
|1226 NW 18th Street
|210.207.1719
|78207
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Westfall Library
|6111 Rosedale
|210.207.9220
|78201
|From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Willie M. Cortez Senior Center
|5512 W Military Dr
|210.207.5294
|78242
|M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Department of Human Services, in partnership with Catholic Charities, is providing free box fans to community seniors through the Project Cool program. Residents who would like to request a fan or have heat related resources, should call the United Way Helpline at 211.
With increasing heat, Metro Health reminds the community to take the following precautions:
- Spend time at home or locations with air-conditioning. Air-conditioning is the number one protective factor against heat-related illness and death.
- Stay well hydrated, regardless of your activity level.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and appropriate sunscreen.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine intake.
- Avoid heavy and/or hot foods—they add heat to your body.
- Limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day. Exposure to full sunshine can increase Heat Index Values by up to 15°F.
- Monitor those at high risk such as the elderly, infants, young children, and people who are ill or have chronic disease, such as heart disease or high blood pressure.
- Do not leave children or pets unattended in a closed, parked vehicle.
