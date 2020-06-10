Cooling centers to open across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will open 28 cooling centers throughout the city to provide residents a respite from the hot weather.

Cooling centers will observe COVID-19 precautions, including screening, sanitation and social distancing guidelines, a news release said.

According to the Metro Health Heat Plan, the city is currently at a Level III “heat advisory.” Under normal circumstances, cooling centers are not activated during Level III, but due to COVID-19 and fewer options for residents needing to seek shelter from the heat, the city is opening cooling centers sooner.

Ten Department of Human Services-operated comprehensive senior centers opened Tuesday and while the heat advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To provide additional cooling center locations, select libraries will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday as cooling centers only. Patrons seeking relief from the heat will be allowed to sit in designated areas and utilize Wi-Fi on their own devices. Browsing and computer use will not be available during this time.

Beginning June 15, select city park community centers will open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Following is a list of the cooling centers:

Site Name Address Phone Number Zip Code Days, times open Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center (District 6) 8353 Culebra Rd. 210.558.0178 78251 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bazan Library 2200 W. Commerce St. 210.207.9160 78207 Starting June 20

Tuesdays 12-7 p.m.

Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bob Ross Senior Center 2219 Babcock Rd. 210.207.5300 78229 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carver Library 3350 E. Commerce St. 210.207.9180 78220 From June 9-13 and beginning June 16

Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Claude W. Black/Eastside MSC 2805 E. Commerce St. 210.207.5233 78202 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Collins Garden Library 200 Park Boulevard North 210.207.9120 78204 From June 9-13 and after June 16

Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Copernicus Community Center 5303 Lord Rd. 210.648.1072 78220 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cortez Library 2803 Hunter Blvd. 210.207.9130 78224 Beginning June 16

Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cuellar Community Center 400 SW 36th St. 210.207.3156 78237 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. District 2 Senior Center (Council District 2) 1751 S. WW White Rd. 210.207.5390 78220 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. District 5 Senior Center (Council District 5) 2701 S. Presa St. 210.207.5270 78210 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gilbert Garza Park 1450 Mira Vista 210.207.7275 78228 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hamilton Community Center 10700 Nacogdoches Rd. 210.207.3121 78217 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnston Library 6307 Sun Valley Drive 210.207.9240 78227 From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Library 3222 Culebra Road 210.207.9140 78228 From June 9-13 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Miller’s Pond 6175 Old Pearsall Rd 210.623.2900 78242 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mission Library 3134 Roosevelt 210.207.2704 78214 From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Normoyle Senior Center 700 Culberson Ave 210.207.5650 78211 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northeast Senior Center 4135 Thousand Oaks Dr 210.207.4590 78217 78210 Palm Heights Community Center 1201 W. Malone Ave 210.207.3099 78225 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pan American Library 1122 West Pyron 210.207.9150 78221 Beginning June 16 Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ramirez Community Center 1011 Gillette Blvd 210.921.0681 78224 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Schaefer Library 6322 US Hwy 87 E 210.207.9300 78222 Beginning June 16 Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. South Side Lions Senior Center 3303 Pecan Valley Dr 210.207.1760 78210 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southside Lions Community Center 3100 Hiawatha 210.207.3155 78210 M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. West End Park Senior Center (Council District 1) 1226 NW 18th Street 210.207.1719 78207 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westfall Library 6111 Rosedale 210.207.9220 78201 From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Willie M. Cortez Senior Center 5512 W Military Dr 210.207.5294 78242 M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Department of Human Services, in partnership with Catholic Charities, is providing free box fans to community seniors through the Project Cool program. Residents who would like to request a fan or have heat related resources, should call the United Way Helpline at 211.

With increasing heat, Metro Health reminds the community to take the following precautions: