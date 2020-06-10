98ºF

Cooling centers to open across San Antonio

Centers will observe COVID-19 precautions

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: San Antonio, cooling centers
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will open 28 cooling centers throughout the city to provide residents a respite from the hot weather.

Cooling centers will observe COVID-19 precautions, including screening, sanitation and social distancing guidelines, a news release said.

According to the Metro Health Heat Plan, the city is currently at a Level III “heat advisory.” Under normal circumstances, cooling centers are not activated during Level III, but due to COVID-19 and fewer options for residents needing to seek shelter from the heat, the city is opening cooling centers sooner.

Ten Department of Human Services-operated comprehensive senior centers opened Tuesday and while the heat advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Check current temperature, weather forecast

To provide additional cooling center locations, select libraries will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday as cooling centers only. Patrons seeking relief from the heat will be allowed to sit in designated areas and utilize Wi-Fi on their own devices. Browsing and computer use will not be available during this time.

Beginning June 15, select city park community centers will open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Following is a list of the cooling centers:

Site NameAddressPhone NumberZip CodeDays, times open
Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center (District 6)8353 Culebra Rd.210.558.017878251M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bazan Library2200 W. Commerce St.210.207.916078207Starting June 20
Tuesdays 12-7 p.m.
Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bob Ross Senior Center2219 Babcock Rd.210.207.530078229M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Carver Library3350 E. Commerce St.210.207.918078220From June 9-13 and beginning June 16
Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Claude W. Black/Eastside MSC2805 E. Commerce St.210.207.523378202M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Collins Garden Library200 Park Boulevard North210.207.912078204From June 9-13 and after June 16
Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copernicus Community Center5303 Lord Rd.210.648.107278220M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cortez Library2803 Hunter Blvd.210.207.913078224Beginning June 16
Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cuellar Community Center400 SW 36th St.210.207.315678237M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
District 2 Senior Center (Council District 2)1751 S. WW White Rd.210.207.539078220M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
District 5 Senior Center (Council District 5)2701 S. Presa St.210.207.527078210M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gilbert Garza Park1450 Mira Vista210.207.727578228M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton Community Center10700 Nacogdoches Rd.210.207.312178217M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Johnston Library6307 Sun Valley Drive210.207.924078227From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorial Library3222 Culebra Road210.207.914078228From June 9-13 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Miller’s Pond6175 Old Pearsall Rd210.623.290078242M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mission Library3134 Roosevelt210.207.270478214From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Normoyle Senior Center700 Culberson Ave210.207.565078211M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Northeast Senior Center4135 Thousand Oaks Dr210.207.45907821778210
Palm Heights Community Center1201 W. Malone Ave210.207.309978225M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pan American Library1122 West Pyron210.207.915078221Beginning June 16 Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ramirez Community Center1011 Gillette Blvd210.921.068178224M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Schaefer Library6322 US Hwy 87 E210.207.930078222Beginning June 16 Tuesdays: 12-7 p.m. Wed–Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Side Lions Senior Center3303 Pecan Valley Dr210.207.176078210M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Southside Lions Community Center3100 Hiawatha210.207.315578210M-F 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
West End Park Senior Center (Council District 1)1226 NW 18th Street210.207.171978207M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Westfall Library6111 Rosedale210.207.922078201From June 9-13 and beginning June 16 Tuesdays 12-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Willie M. Cortez Senior Center5512 W Military Dr210.207.529478242M-F 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Department of Human Services, in partnership with Catholic Charities, is providing free box fans to community seniors through the Project Cool program. Residents who would like to request a fan or have heat related resources, should call the United Way Helpline at 211.

With increasing heat, Metro Health reminds the community to take the following precautions:

  • Spend time at home or locations with air-conditioning. Air-conditioning is the number one protective factor against heat-related illness and death.
  • Stay well hydrated, regardless of your activity level.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and appropriate sunscreen.
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine intake.
  • Avoid heavy and/or hot foods—they add heat to your body.
  • Limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day. Exposure to full sunshine can increase Heat Index Values by up to 15°F.
  • Monitor those at high risk such as the elderly, infants, young children, and people who are ill or have chronic disease, such as heart disease or high blood pressure.
  • Do not leave children or pets unattended in a closed, parked vehicle.

