Officials: Man killed after being struck by vehicle on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle on the South Side overnight, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened at 11:43 p.m. Saturday on Division Avenue and S. Flores Street.

According to SAPD, witnesses notified police after the man was hit by the vehicle. Officials said he was found in the middle of the street, unresponsive.

EMS attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were unable to do so. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and no description was given to police. The investigation is still ongoing.

