26-year-old San Antonio man killed in two-vehicle crash overnight, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 26-year-old San Antonio man was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight in New Braunfels, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Business 35 in front of the Marketplace Shopping Center.

Authorities said Michael John Maraist, 26, of San Antonio, was driving a Ford Focus at a high rate of speed, southbound on I-35 access road when he missed a turn in the road, left the roadway, went through a grassy median and then went into oncoming lanes of traffic on North Business 35, when his vehicle was struck by a Ford Transit 350 van.

Authorities said the van involved had six people inside - two adults and four children. When officers arrived, they found Maraist deceased at the scene.

The six people in the van were all taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital with “varying degrees of non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police said no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

RELATED: Family of four, one other driver injured in South Side crash, deputies say