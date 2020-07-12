Officials: Third victim of major 4-vehicle crash on the North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – A third victim has died after a major crash involving four vehicles on the city’s North Side last month, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened June 24 at the intersection of Pinewood Lane and McCullough Avenue.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified all of the victims, and the third victim was the most recent to be identified.

James Edward Ewell III, 20; Briana Sorrell, 15; and Derek Allen Twyman all died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to officials.

Of the four vehicles involved in the crash, police said they believe two of them were racing south on McCullough.

Police said one of the vehicles lost control and hit a tree. The vehicle was occupied by five people who are all believed to be in their early 20s or late teens, officials said.

A third vehicle was struck as it was trying to cross the intersection. The vehicle traveling from Millwood and crossing through McCullough was clipped by one of the vehicles racing, police said.

Three vehicles were reported, but police say a fourth vehicle is believed to have been involved but fled the scene before police responded to the scene. The vehicle in question, police say, is a black sedan-type vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on North Side, San Antonio police say